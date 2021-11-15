State Street Corp Has $38.89 Million Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.23% of Anika Therapeutics worth $38,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 556,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $559.29 million, a PE ratio of -94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

