State Street Corp Buys 7,229,494 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 237.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $39,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of SENS opened at $3.63 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.