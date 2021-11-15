State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.83% of Aaron’s worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $827.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

