State Street Corp Acquires 61,750 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $40,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of VNET opened at $17.94 on Monday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

