State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,596 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $62,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.67. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

