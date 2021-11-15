State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $31.35 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.73. 62,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,758. The firm has a market cap of $268.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

