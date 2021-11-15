State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $52,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded up $7.33 on Monday, reaching $267.35. 70,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,745. Target Co. has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.72. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

