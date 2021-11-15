Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.70 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

