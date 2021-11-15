Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Insider Paul C. Burns Sells 3,345 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SXI stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.92. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.