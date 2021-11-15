Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Insider Paul C. Burns Sells 3,345 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SXI stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.92. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Standex International
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.