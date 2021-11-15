Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,029 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Busey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.