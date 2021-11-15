Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $28.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

