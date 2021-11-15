Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,869,000 after buying an additional 149,926 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,998 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $347.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.37 and its 200-day moving average is $290.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $348.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.