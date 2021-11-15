Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 10,185 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MasterCraft Boat worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.