Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $629,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $8,171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $6,919,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

