Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.