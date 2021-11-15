Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.70 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

