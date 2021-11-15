SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLOW. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.