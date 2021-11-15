Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £124.70 ($162.92).

Shares of SPX stock opened at £170.35 ($222.56) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 12-month high of £170.65 ($222.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £158.05 and its 200-day moving average price is £212.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

