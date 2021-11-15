Spence Asset Management Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 3.8% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,732 shares of company stock worth $129,149,843. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $205.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

