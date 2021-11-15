Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of SPB opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

