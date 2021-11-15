Spectiv (SIG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.