SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.61

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,605,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,011,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

