SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 125,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 139,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,967. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

