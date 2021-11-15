SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SPTN opened at $25.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

