SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $49,629.54 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,747,978 coins and its circulating supply is 10,513,508 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

