South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 12.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) shares dropped 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,924,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 282,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

