Sora (XOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.03 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Sora coin can currently be bought for $210.49 or 0.00321222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sora has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Sora has a market cap of $85.35 million and $14.03 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora Coin Profile

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 405,499 coins. The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official website is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

