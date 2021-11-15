Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $64.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

