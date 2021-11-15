SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar Sells 3,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEDG traded up $5.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.20. 54,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

