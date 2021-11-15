Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $21,940,800.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total transaction of $21,940,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $386.50 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.21 and its 200 day moving average is $279.92. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

