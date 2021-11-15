Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$6.04 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

