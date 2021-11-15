Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

