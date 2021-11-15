Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$43.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.43.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$40.58. 66,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,557. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

