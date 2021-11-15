Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,153,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,959. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.