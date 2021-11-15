SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.86

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 7066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

