Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

