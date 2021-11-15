SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$13.00 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.40.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

