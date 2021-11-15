SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$13.00 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.40.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
