Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.39. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 921 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

