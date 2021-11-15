Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $400.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s previous close.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $314.99 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $328.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.51 and a 200 day moving average of $261.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 186.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 331.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

