SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $555.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,934 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

