Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $31,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 738,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 115,418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE SBSW opened at $14.44 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

