Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Rises By 760.0%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WIA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.20. 29,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 37.0% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

