Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreases By 86.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KBCSY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,180. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.68%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
