Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreases By 86.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBCSY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,180. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.68%.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.39.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

