Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Increases By 1,800.0%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE INSI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.94. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,626. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

