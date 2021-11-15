Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Declines By 84.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ISVLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 355,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About IMPACT Silver
