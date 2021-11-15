Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Declines By 84.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISVLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 355,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

