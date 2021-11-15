Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Expands By 507.0%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 507.0% from the October 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GDSI traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. 591,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,026. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

