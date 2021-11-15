Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 748.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 748.0% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

