Short Interest in FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Decreases By 99.8%

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 14th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBCD traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,169,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,304,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.02. FBC has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

