Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Increases By 1,242.2%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, an increase of 1,242.2% from the October 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of ECMOHO at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,336. ECMOHO has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

