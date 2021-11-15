Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Declines By 84.3%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the October 14th total of 114,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of COOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,623. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,790,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,859,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,741,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 664,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

